VANCOUVER — Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden has been found guilty of the second-degree murder of a Burnaby woman.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirms Boden was found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday of killing Kimberly Hallgarth.

Boden is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 17 to fix a date for sentencing.

The body of the 33-year-old woman was found in May 2009 in her Burnaby home and police said she had "suspicious injuries."

Charges were not laid until November 2018, and a statement at the time from Hallgarth's family said they had waited nearly a decade for the development, and described the woman as a bubbly and caring person who deeply loved being a mother to her daughter.

Boden, who turns 35 next month, played for the Lions in 2007 but was released by the team in 2008 and signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats later that year, although he never played a regular-season game with them before he was cut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.