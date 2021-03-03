The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday that former manager Joe Altobelli has died at the age of 88.

The Orioles mourn the loss of former manager Joe Altobelli, who led Baltimore to a World Championship in 1983. We send our sympathies to Altobelli’s family and many friends throughout the game. pic.twitter.com/YmyndcHyHd — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) March 3, 2021

A Detroit native, Altobelli led the O's to their most recent World Series title in 1983.

"The Orioles are saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Joe Altobelli, who led Baltimore to a World Championship in 1983, his first season at the helm. A tremendous leader, Altobelli's compassion, skill and baseball expertise contributed to the Hall of Fame careers of Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer and Cal Ripken Jr. We send out sympathies to Altobelli's family and many friends throughout the game," the Orioles said in a statement.