VANCOUVER — Ted Gerela, a former kicker with the B.C. Lions, has died. He was 76.

The Lions confirmed Gerela's passing Monday night. The cause of death wasn't divulged.

Gerela was born in Sarrail, Alta., but grew up in Powell River, B.C. He joined the Lions in 1967 after attending Washington State University.

Gerela spent seven seasons with B.C. (1967-73). He was the West Division's top rookie and set a pro football record the next season by making 30 field goals.

His 570 career points is tied with former receiver Geroy Simon for third in club history.

Gerela also played running back, receiver and on defence, registering two interceptions in 1969. His brother, Roy, was also a kicker and won three Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Another brother, Metro, was a member of the 1979 NASL-champion Vancouver Whitecaps. He also had a brief stint with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes in 1968.

Ted Gerela's bronzed boot is on display at the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame. Last year, Ted and Roy Gerela were inducted into the Powell River Sports Hall of Fame.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020