1h ago
Former Bucs HC Koetter hired by Falcons
TSN.ca Staff
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter is joining the Atlanta Falcons as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.
The 59-year-old spent the past three seasons coaching the Bucs, finishing with a 19-29 overall record.
Prior to his time in Tampa Bay, he spent one season as the Bucs offensive coordinator before moving to head coach, Koetter spent three seasons as the Falcons' OC.
Koetter also has offensive coordinator experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The team also announced former Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey as their tight ends coach.