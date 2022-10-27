Calgary Stampeders co-owner Kevin Bennett has died, the team announced on Thursday. He was 65.

Bennett had a successful career in Calgary’s oil and gas industry and in 2005 he was part of a local group that purchased the Stampeders.

Calgary won three Grey Cups during Bennett’s time as a part-owner.

Bennett was also a recreational aviator, becoming a glider pilot at the age of 15 and flying a Second World War-vintage Stearman biplane as a member of the Falcon Warbirds organization in Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Patricia, his son Ryan, daughter Jennifer and two grandchildren. Kevin is also survived by his wife’s daughter Jennifer Simmons.

A private memorial service will be held at the family’s request.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.