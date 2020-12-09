14m ago
Holley elevated to Dolphins' active roster
Former Calgary Stampeders LB Nate Holley has been elevated to the Miami Dolphins' active roster, the team announced Wednesday. Holley, who is listed as a safety with the Dolphins, has appeared in one game for Miami this season.
TSN.ca Staff
Tua shakes off rust in return to help Dolphins down Bengals
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Former Calgary Stampeders LB Nate Holley has been elevated to the Miami Dolphins' active roster, the team announced Wednesday.
Holley, who is listed as a safety with the Dolphins, has appeared in one game for Miami this season, registering 11 special teams snaps.
The CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie signed with the Dolphins after he was granted his release from the Stamps in August.
Holley reportedly had a number of teams interested in his service after his release from the Stamps.