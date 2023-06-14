Derek Dennis is hanging up his cleats.

The veteran offensive lineman announced his retirement on Wednesday, only days after his release from the Calgary Stampeders.

Dennis, 34, spent six seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders. Appearing in 80 regular season games, he won a Grey Cup in 2018 with the Stamps.

The Queens, NY native's 2022 season was cut short with a leg injury. He finished his campaign with 14 games played. Dennis was named a CFL All-Star for a second time in 2022.

The Temple product had re-signed with the team in the offseason with the intention to retire at the end of the 2023 season.

Dennis also had stints on the practice rosters of the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Dennis says he intends to move into coaching and the media realm.