Former Canadian Football League star receiver Brandon Zylstra will continue his career with the NFL's Carolina Panthers next season.

Zylstra confimed he was sticking with the Panthers, whom he has played with the past two seasons, on social media Monday.

This contract means a lot to me. We made a goal in 7th grade and finally checked it off the list today! From best friends to player/agent signing an NFL contract together. Proud of you bro! @JaymesonMoten https://t.co/g0pF4U0CAB — Brandon Zylstra (@brandon_zylstra) February 23, 2021

The 27-year-old Zyltstra has been a special teams contributor for the Panthers the last two years after originally signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

Zylstra has 12 receptions for 164 yards over the past three seasons in the NFL. He signed south of the border after two seasons (2016-17) with the Edmonton Football Team. The Concordia College product had 100 receptions for 1,687 yards and five touchdowns for Edmonton in 2017.