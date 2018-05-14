Former CFLer Lin-J Shell was credited with disarming a woman allegedly armed with a gun during a brawl at a Florida high school Shell teaches at, according to a report from CTV News.

The 36-year-old Shell grabbed the allegedly armed woman’s hand from behind and held it in the air so that the gun was pointing toward the ground, the report states, as he walked her out of the gym.

"She got out of the car, she was irate, basically saying she wasn't going to let anyone jump on her family," Shell told CTV News.

“I came from behind her, I saw she had a gun, I grabbed her hand, put her hand down and hit her elbow.”

Shell then enlisted the help of an armed officer at the school who got the woman to drop the gun.

The woman was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Shell played seven seasons in the CFL when he was twice named an East Division All-Star with the Toronto Argonauts and won the Grey Cup in 2014 as a member of the Calgary Stampeders.