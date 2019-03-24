The 30-year-old Maclin announced his decision in a Twitter post Sunday. He adds that he will post a letter and video in the near future to explain why he is choosing to walk away from the game.

The speedy Maclin was the 19th overall pick by the Eagles in the 2009 draft out of Missouri and went on to play six seasons in Philadelphia. He made his only Pro Bowl as an alternate after the 2014 season when he had 85 catches for a career-best 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He signed a five-year, $55 million contract the following off-season with Kansas City. Maclin played two years for the Chiefs, who released him after the 2016 season. He spent the following season with Baltimore, where he had career lows of 40 receptions and 440 yards receiving. The Ravens released him in March 2018 and Maclin didn't play last season while rehabilitating a hamstring injury.

Maclin finishes with 514 career catches for 6,835 yards and 49 TD catches.

