Former Edmonton star Williams promoted to Bills' active roster for playoff game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Edmonton Football Team star wide receiver Duke Williams has been elevated to the Buffalo Bills' active roster for only the second time this season ahead of Saturday's first-round playoff game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills' top two receivers, Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (leg), are nursing injuries and have been listed as questionable for the team's first home playoff game in 25 years.

Williams registered no stats in one appearance in Week 7 against the New York Jets this season.

Last season, Williams made 12 catches for 166 yards with one touchdown in four games for the Bills. He had four catches for 49 yards and was targeted 10 times in Buffalo's loss to Houston in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Williams signed with the Bills in January 2019 after two strong seasons with Edmonton.

Williams led the CFL with 1,579 receiving yards in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021.