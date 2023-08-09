Ross Barkley is back in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old former England midfielder has joined Luton Town on a free transfer from Nice.

The Liverpool native made 27 league appearances for the Ligue 1 side last year, scoring four times.

“Ross brings loads of experience at the top level, has international experience and brings an x-factor," manager Rob Edwards said. “He gives us something different, he has that ability to make something out of nothing and we need that in the Premier League. He’s got all the tools required to make a difference for us. It’s really exciting for the football club. We want the fans to be excited and they should be about Ross’ arrival."

A product of the Everton academy, Barkley has made 232 Premier League appearances over 11 seasons with the Toffees, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

“Why Luton? Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it’s great motivation," Barkley said. "I’m still relatively young and over the last couple of years I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked. But I’ve reserved a lot of energy and looked after myself, so it’s great to be here now as I’ve got a lot to show but I’m ready and feeling motivated."

Internationally, Barkley was capped 33 times by the Three Lions from 2013 to 2019 and was a member of the England squad at the 2014 World Cup.