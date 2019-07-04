MONTREAL — Former goalkeeper Greg Sutton will be the third Montreal Impact alumnus to be inducted into the club’s Wall of Fame.

The 42-year-old Sutton, who will join Nevio Pizzolitto and Gabriel Gervais on the Wall of Fame, will be honoured Saturday at halftime of the Impact's game against Minnesota United at Stade Saputo.

The Wall of Fame honours players "who have marked the club’s history and who distinguished themselves in an important way during their careers, both with the team and throughout the league."

To be eligible, a player must have played a minimum of 100 games with the Impact, not been with the club for at least five years and played his first game with the club at least 15 years ago.

"This club has played a huge role in my life and will always have a big place in my heart! Humbled," tweeted Sutton, who had two stints with the Impact during his 14-year pro career.

He played his first six seasons with the club between 2001 and 2006 in the A-League, the North American second division. He became the team's all-time leader in the regular season with 67 career clean sheets, 72 wins, 132 games played and 12,309 minutes played.

He was the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year from 2003 to 2006, and won the Giuseppe Saputo Trophy as the Impact's MVP in 2003. He was also named A-League MVP and the Impact’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2004, after helping the team win its second championship in club history.

Taken in the second round of the 1999 MLS draft by the Chicago Fire, he also played in MLS for the MetroStars, Dallas Burn, Toronto FC, New York Red Bulls and the Impact, which he rejoined in 2011.

Sutton played 53 career MLS games, with 50 starts and 11 clean sheets.

He represented Canada 16 times, playing in the 2005, 2007 and 2009 Gold Cups.