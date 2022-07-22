Liverpool announced the death of former chairman and owner David Moores on Friday at the age of 76.

Moores was the Reds' chairman from 1991 to 2007 when he sold his majority stake in the club to Tom Hicks and George Gillett Jr.

His death comes only three weeks after the passing of his wife of 39 years, Marge.

Under Moores, the club entered the Premier League in 1992 and captured 10 major trophies during his reign as owner, including the 2005 Champions League title in a memorable comeback win over Milan on penalties in Istanbul.

In 2010, Moores, who normally shied away from the spotlight, made headlines when he said that he regretted selling the club to Gillett and Hicks with the club experiencing one of its worst down periods in decades in a letter to The Times.

"I call upon them now to stand back, accept their limitations as joint owners, acknowledge their role in the club's current demise, and stand aside, with dignity," Moores wrote at the time.

Upon his sale of the team, Moores was named honourary club president for life.