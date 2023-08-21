Former Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier announced Monday on Instagram that he is retiring after a 14-year National Hockey League career.

After tagging and thanking the previous teams he played for that including the Kings, Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, and New Jersey Devils, the 35-year-old Bernier said, "There are no words to express my gratitude to everyone who has been part of my hockey journey since day one, without all of you I couldn't have done it."

404 NHL games and Jonathan Bernier's (@jobernier45) putting the pads away. 👏



We wish you all the best in retirement! pic.twitter.com/hL4qG7A5GU — NHL (@NHL) August 21, 2023

"To my lovely wife, kids and family, thank you for always being by my side through the ups and downs. You have always supported me and helped me achieve my childhood dream and be my biggest fans."

The Laval, Que., native's career began with the Kings, who selected the former Lewiston MAINEiac with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft.

Bernier spent five seasons with the Kings (2007-08, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13) capturing the Stanley Cup with the team in 2012.

Bernier was later traded to the Maple Leafs and played three seasons (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16).

Following his time in Toronto, Bernier had season-long stops with the Ducks (2016-17) and the Avalanche (2017-18).

Bernier played three seasons for the Red Wings before his final season with the Devils in the 2021-22 season.

Bernier appeared in 404 games over his NHL career, posting a 165-163-40 record with a career 2.77 goals against average and a 912 save percentage to go with 18 shutouts.

Bernier's 10,640 saves is 98th in NHL history.