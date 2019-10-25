Ex-Leaf Marleau cherishes friendships made in Toronto Patrick Marleau will play game No. 1,500 as a San Jose Shark tonight, becoming the seventh player in NHL history to reach that milestone with a single franchise. But it’s his two-year tenure in Toronto that will be the focus as he returns to Scotiabank Arena for the first time since a summer trade to face his former Maple Leafs teammates, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs (optiona) skated at Scotiabank Arena ahead of tonight’s game. The Sharks held a media availability this afternoon.

Patrick Marleau will play game No. 1,500 as a San Jose Shark tonight, becoming the seventh player in NHL history to reach that milestone with a single franchise. But it’s his two-year tenure in Toronto that will be the focus as he returns to Scotiabank Arena for the first time since a summer trade.

The 40-year-old met with a huge scrum of reporters this afternoon and addressed a number of topics. Here are the highlights:

On what he'll remember most about his time in Toronto ...

"I think the biggest thing I'll take away is the friendships I got and the whole experience was great, the community, but definitely the friendships I'll have for the rest of my life, something I'll cherish."

On how it ended...

"With my family moving back to San Jose and with the business side of things that was going on here in Toronto, it all worked out for the best and ended up back in San Jose and Mitch (Marner) got his contract and they got his deal here so I think it was a win, win."

On the Auston Matthews disorderly conduct charge in Arizona ...

"There's always two sides to every story so I had saw him in the summer and talked about it and it's hard how things get played out in the media sometimes, so, you know, everything is a learning experience and you got to learn from it and move on and I think he knows that."

On knowing before the story broke, before Leafs management knew ...

"I had talked to him about it and I don't think he thought it was going to be as big of an issue as it has become."

On getting a video tribute tonight ...

"Those always get ya (laughs), um, yeah, like I said, I think being here for those two years and getting those friendships and the bonds that you make just over a quick period of time, those mean a lot."

On why Toronto couldn't make a playoff push the last two seasons ...

"I think we were right there against Boston those two years, especially last year, so in playoffs it's a game of inches, it's a game of bounces and you get a couple bounces here and there and it's a different outcome and you never know what can happen from there."

Was it worth it, moving his family across the continent to play in Toronto? ...

"Yeah, you know, you can't live with regrets or anything like that and I think, like I said, those friendships that I got from coming here, I'm going to have those for the rest of my life so that’s something you can take away for sure."

---

The Leafs wanted Marleau so much that they signed him to a three-year contract knowing the third year, when Matthews and Marner would be starting their new deals, would present a major problem.

"We knew right when we signed him," admitted coach Mike Babcock. "We couldn't get him for two years, we tried, but we knew the math didn't work out when we signed him, that was just the reality of the situation so it's all part of the business."

The Leafs got Marleau off the books this summer, but needed to give up a first-round pick in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite the cost, the Leafs often point out that Marleau brought value beyond the 43 goals and 41 assists he produced in two regular seasons.

"When you're a kid and you see a man just about 40 and he still loves the monotony of the game, in other words, the travel, the training, the work, all the stuff that kind of (groan) gets you tired and he never gets tired, it gives you energy and actually makes you take a look at yourself," Babcock said. "The guy moved his family, who's from San Jose, out here to hang out with us for a couple years so we enjoyed him while he was here."

Marleau's professionalism has allowed him to play at age 40 and, according to Babcock, the Saskatchewan native plans to keep going beyond this season and challenge the all-time games played record held by Gordie Howe (1,767). Marleau is 104 games back of Mr. Hockey entering tonight's game.

"His goal is to break Gordie's record," Babcock said. "I wish him luck with that. I wish him luck every night except when he plays us."

Marleau, however, used his wife’s Twitter account to set the record straight.

"Quick comment regarding Babcock’s statement: I don’t think anyone can set out to break a games played record. There are so many things that can happen, and that is not my goal. My one and only goal is to win a Cup. That’s it. Anything else is just gravy."

Quick comment regarding Babcock’s statement: I don’t think anyone can set out to break a games played record. There are so many things that can happen, and that is not my goal. My one and only goal is to win a Cup. That’s it. Anything else is just gravy. -PM — Christina Marleau (@c_marleau) October 25, 2019

Marleau reiterated that sentiment during his scrum with reporters.

"Something like that, I think, for games played, there’s too many things up in the air," he explained. "For me, it's always been about winning a Cup and it always will be."

Marleau has six points in six games since signing with the Sharks, who are 4-1-1 in that stretch.

"He was elated to sign in San Jose," said Babcock, "to take his family home. His wife and his kids were pumped. The day he signed, I texted him, he was elated and so was his family. You saw the emotion he had when he got the ovation he had. He's going to retire one day and be a Hall of Famer and he'll be wearing San Jose's jersey. So, I think things have a way of working out for a reason."

---

One day after missing practice, Morgan Rielly took part in Toronto's optional skate and declared himself to be feeling "great." The 25-year-old defenceman had no interest in discussing his health after taking a short twirl – "Maintenance," is how he responded when asked what kept him off the ice previously – but the alternate captain was willing to get into what has plagued the Leafs of late.

The Leafs are just 3-2-2 at Scotiabank Arena this season.

"We want to be better at home," the alternate captain said. "I think that's the only way to put it. I don't think we've played our best at home. I think it'd be nice to go on a little run here, I mean, we enjoy playing here and there's no reason not to be ready tonight."

Toronto has allowed the opening goal in eight of 11 games this season, which is another trend the team wants to halt.

"It's crucial every night to get started on time," said Babcock. "I don’t think we’ve done a good job of that as a club. We’ve talked about that and addressed it and now we have to do something about it."

Much has been made of Toronto's early-season schedule. This will be the 12th game in 23 days and they are starting their fourth back-to-back set. The Leafs are 0-2-1 when playing on a second straight night. The Canadiens, idle tonight, will have an advantage tomorrow when Toronto visits the Bell Centre so the Leafs need to take advantage of tonight's game when the Sharks will be a tired team having played in Montreal last night.

"We started the year with three in four," Babcock noted, "I think that's a hard back to back, I really do, but after that, let’s get on with it. We play a game tonight, we're playing San Jose, they played last night, let’s play right, let’s jump on them and get out there and get after them."

---

Tyson Barrie has struggled to make an impact in his first season with the Leafs with just four assists in 11 games. He's gone eight straight games without a point, making this the third longest drought in his entire career.

"I don't think we have him playing at the level we perceive him to be or he wants to be at," Babcock said, "but I don't think that's a big surprise. I think any time you go anyplace new and you're trying to find where your fit is, and especially when you're a power play guy and you don't get to go out on the first unit like you used to, now you've got to find your way."

Barrie averaged more than four minutes of power play time per game last season with the Colorado Avalanche (second among all defencemen) and 25 of his 59 points came on the man advantage. This season in Toronto, where Rielly quarterbacks the top unit, Barrie is averaging just under two minutes per game on the power play and has just one point.

"He's a guy who's got a whole other gear," said Babcock. "But you're in a new situation, you've got to find your confidence in that situation and you've got to make sure you're not thinking. So, when you go and things are new, and anybody who has had a new job, you know, you do a little too much thinking and it slows you down. That's not the way our game is, just get out there and play fast and you do that when you're comfortable."

---

Projected Leafs lines for tonight's game:

Forwards

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Marner

Moore - Spezza - Kapanen

Timashov - Shore - Gauthier

Defencemen

Rielly - Ceci

Muzzin - Barrie

Gravel - Holl

Goaltenders

Andersen starts

Hutchinson