Former MLB coach Picciolo dies of heart attack at 64

SAN DIEGO — Rob Picciolo, a former major league player who later coached with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels, has died. He was 64.

In a statement, the Padres said Picciolo, "dedicated a decade and a half to our organization and was a tremendous asset as a coach, but more significantly, as a person."

Picciolo died Monday of a heart attack.

Picciolo played for the Athletics, Angels and Brewers in a nine-year big league career.

He spent 20 years in the Padres organization, including as a minor league manager and nearly 16 seasons on the big league coaching staff under three managers.

He was on the Angels staff from 2010-13.