Former National League MVP Ryan Howard has officially called it a career.

Howard announced his retirement via The Players Tribune Tuesday, with his last MLB action coming in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Howard spent his entire 13-year career in Philadelphia, totaling 382 home runs and a combined OPS of .859.

Howard burst onto the scene in 2005, capturing NL rookie of the year honours with 22 home runs in just 88 games. His follow-up season in 2006 is considered one of the greatest offensive years in recent memory, hitting 58 home runs while driving in 149 on his way to the MVP title.

Following his tenure with the Phillies, Howard spent time in the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies systems.