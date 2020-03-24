Former NBA Player Jason Collins announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and said he believed he picked up the virus while attending the Brooklyn Nets game on March 4.

"I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game," Collins wrote on Twitter, "I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.

"On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest. I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good."

On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest. I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good. — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

Four players on the Nets, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Collins, the NBA's first active openly gay player, spent 13 seasons in the league, eight of which were spent with the Nets franchise.