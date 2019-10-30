Six-time NBA All-Star forward Amar'e Stoudemire has signed a deal to play for the Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association this season, the team announced, according to ESPN's Kevin Wang.

The 36-year-old Stoudemire, who has played professionally in several international leagues since last appearing in an NBA regular-season game during the 2015-16 campaign, reportedly had workouts lined up with multiple NBA teams last summer. Stoudemire most recently played in famed entertainer Ice Cube's BIG3 league.

Amar'e Stoudemire has joined Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese Basketball League. Kongfu followed by hand salute when he took a portrait stock photo. The 36-year-old NBA All-star enjoys high popularity in China since he is one of the best 2 players in 2002 Draft along with Yao Ming. pic.twitter.com/nCTlCFynSe — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 28, 2019

Stoudemire played 15 seasons in the NBA after being selected ninth overall in the 2002 draft as high schooler by the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 18.9 points per game and 7.8 rebounds over his career, which besides Phoenix, also included stints with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat.

Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lin, who will play for Liaoning Flying Leopards and Beijing Ducks, respectively, are among some of the other notable former NBA players that will play this upcoming season in the Chinese Basketball Association.