Michel Vorm is hanging up his gloves.

The former Netherlands and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper announced his retirement on Monday at the age of 37.

Vorm spent the last six seasons at Spurs, making 48 appearances across all competitions.

A product of the Utrecht academy, Vorm made his professional debut in 2005 with Den Bosch on loan before returning to his parent club the following year. After five seasons in the Eredivisie, Vorm made the jump to the Premier League in 2011 with Swansea City.

Following three seasons in Wales, Vorm moved to London with Spurs. He was a member of the Spurs side that finished as runners-up in the 2019 Champions League.

Internationally, Vorm was capped 15 by the Oranje and appeared on their roster for the 2010 and 2014 World Cup, where the Dutch finished in third place, as well as Euro 2012.

"I am grateful to have been able to play for all these clubs and I am honoured to have been able to represent my country in international tournaments," Vorm said in a statement. "I am immensely grateful to be a part of such a great history."