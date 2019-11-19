MMQB: Are the Ravens the best team in the NFL?

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski told ESPN on Tuesday that while he won't return to the NFL this season, unretiring is not out of the question.

"I wouldn't say 'never coming back,'" Gronkowski said. "I'm 30 years old. I'm young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.

"It's always an option in the back of my head. It's not like I'm not staying in shape and not doing anything. I'm never stressed over it."

Gronkowski retired one month after the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams in February, his third Super Bowl title. He was named to five Pro Bowls during his nine-year NFL career with the Patriots.

New England is 9-1 this season, though quarterback Tom Brady voiced his frustration with the team's offence on Monday following a 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The defence is just tremendous, the way they're coming together with the veteran leadership they have there, and the skill set they have," Gronkowski said of his former team. "With the offence, they're finding ways to make it work like they've always done, putting guys in the right situation to make plays. But man, they're missing some guy who is 6-6, 260 [pounds]. They're missing that guy, for sure."

The 30-year-old announced plans on Tuesday to host a Super Bowl party this February in Miami.