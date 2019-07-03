Former New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died following a spate of recent health complications.

He was 38.

Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones, a friend and colleague of Lorenzen's, confirmed his death on Wednesday afternoon with a statement from his family.

Here is a statement from the family of Jared Lorenzen pic.twitter.com/vTJn2gdNU5 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 3, 2019

A native of Covington, KY, Lorenzen had been hospitalized last week and placed on dialysis, dealing with both cardiac and renal issues.

A product of Kentucky, Lorenzen signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent and spent three seasons with the team from 2005 to 2007 where he appeared in four games and was a member of the Super Bowl XLII.

After leaving the NFL, Lorenzen played a number of seasons in various indoor leagues.

Nicknamed the "Hefty Lefty," Lorenzen weighed over 300 pounds in his playing days and struggled with his weight following his retirement.

In 2017, Lorenzen started "The Jared Lorenzen Project" on Facebook in which he documented his attempts to lose weight and occur others to do the same. The following year, Lorenzen told USA Today that he was able to drop 100 pounds.

Lorenzen had been hosting Wildcats postgame shows and podcasts on Kentucky Sports Radio