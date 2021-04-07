Former NHL defenceman Alexei Emelin will undergo a liver transplant this week after being diagnosed with acute liver failure on Tuesday, according to Sports Express in Russia.

The news outlet adds that Emelin has been transferred to intensive care at Moscow's Sklifosovsky Research Institute.

Emelin has played the last three seasons in the KHL after signing with Omsk Avangard in 2018.

He played in seven NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators, scoring 15 goals and tallying 81 points in 456 games. He five points in 39 playoff games and helped lead the Canadiens to the Eastern Conference final in 2014.

The Canadiens selected Emelin in the third round of the 2004 NHL Draft.