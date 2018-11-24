REGINA — Former NHL referee Michael (Mick) McGeough has died. He was 62.

The NHL said in a statement Saturday that McGeough had died Friday night in Regina.

McGeough refereed 1,083 regular-season games and 63 playoff contests from 1987 through 2008.

A page set up on the Go Fund Me website to support the Regina native's family said he had suffered a stroke on Sunday.

The page went on to say that McGeough met with a neurosurgeon in Saskatoon this week, but it was determined the blood clots in his brain had cause irreversible damage and that he would be taken off life support.

The Go Fund Me page had raised more than $12,000 by Saturday morning. The original goal was $10,000.

McGeough, one of the last referees to officiate without a helmet, was one of the most well-known NHL officials during the 1990s and early 2000s.

He was in the middle of the action during the 2000 playoff series between Toronto and Ottawa when Maple Leafs netminder Curtis Joseph accidentally sent him tumbling to the ice while protesting a Senators' goal late in Game 3.

McGeough had most recently worked with the NHL behind the scenes as an officiating supervisor, including during last season's first-round matchup that featured Toronto and the Boston Bruins.