Former No. 1 overall pick, centre Andrew Bogut, has announced that he is retiring from the NBA.

Andrew Bogut said on @RogueBogues that he hoped to play in 2020 Olympics, but decided to retire now. Bogut was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft and was on the All-NBA third team in 2010. https://t.co/DMBVLTAvJd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2020

Bogut, who last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors, revealed his decision Monday on his podcast, "The Rogue Bogues".

The Australian-born Bogut said he had hoped to play in the 2020 Olympics, but decided to retire instead.

Bogut, 36, was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks before moving on to the Warriors in 2012, whom he won an NBA championship with during the 2014-15 campaign. He also played with the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Bogut averaged 9.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in his NBA career. He also spent time with Australia's Sydney Kings over his career.