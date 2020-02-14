Arbuckle embracing the pressure to turn things around in Ottawa

Former Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Anthony Cioffi has signed with the New York Jets.

Cioffi spent the past two seasons with the Redblacks and finished last year with 51 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.

The 25-year-old recorded 97 tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions in 33 games played with Ottawa.