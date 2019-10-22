2h ago
Former Senator Paajarvi signs in KHL
Former Ottawa Senators winger Magnus Paajarvi is taking his talents to Russia. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal with the KHL's Lokomotiv HC on Tuesday after appearing in 80 games with the Senators last season.
TSN.ca Staff
Former Ottawa Senators winger Magnus Paajarvi is taking his talents to Russia.
The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal with the KHL's Lokomotiv HC on Tuesday after appearing in 80 games with the Senators last season.
Paajarvi scored 11 goals and 19 points with the Senators in 2018-19, his highest offensive totals since his rookie season in 2010-11 with the Edmonton Oilers.
The 10th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, Paajarvi has 62 goals and 124 points in 467 games with the Oilers, St. Louis Blue and Senators.