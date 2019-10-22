Former Ottawa Senators winger Magnus Paajarvi is taking his talents to Russia.

The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal with the KHL's Lokomotiv HC on Tuesday after appearing in 80 games with the Senators last season.

⚡ Переход, который мы ждали десять лет, состоялся официально — Магнус Пяярви подписал контракт с «Локомотивом» до окончания сезона 2020/21!



🏆 Чемпион мира, первый раунд драфта, почти 500 матчей в НХЛ — да, это всё про него.



Подробности 👉🏻https://t.co/ai71zbc372 pic.twitter.com/H3uvo1q9A2 — HC Lokomotiv (@hclokomotiv) October 22, 2019

Paajarvi scored 11 goals and 19 points with the Senators in 2018-19, his highest offensive totals since his rookie season in 2010-11 with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 10th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, Paajarvi has 62 goals and 124 points in 467 games with the Oilers, St. Louis Blue and Senators.