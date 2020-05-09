38m ago
Former Sens F Sexton announces retirement
Former Ottawa Senators forward Ben Sexton announced his retirement Saturday. Sexton said after missing the 2019-20 season with a prior history of the injury, it was in the best interest of himself and his family to step away from the game.
TSN.ca Staff
Sexton appeared in two games in the NHL in 2017-18 with the Senators.
He last played for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Penguins in the 2018-19 season, recording seven goals and three assists in 26 games.