Liverpool have signed center back Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle for $1.6 million, Andy Hunter of The Guardian reports.

The 17-year-old reportedly narrowed his options down to Bayern Munich and Liverpool, choosing the latter. Van den Berg was signed with an eye towards fast-tracking him into the first team and explained his decision.

“I’ve seen what kind of players from the academy have grown into the first team. [Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here. I was thinking about [the idea of] training with Virgil [van Dijk]. For me he is the best defender in the world, so I can learn a lot from him," said Van den Berg.