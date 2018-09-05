REGINA — A former player with the CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

A trial for Justin Cox was to begin this morning, but he instead entered the guilty plea.

The one-time defensive back is to return to court at a later date for sentencing.

Cox was arrested a year ago in two separate incidents alleged to have occurred in August 2017.

At the time, Regina police said they had received calls from a hospital about a woman who said she had been physically assaulted by Cox, and from an employee at a business who alleged that Cox pointed a gun at her.

Cox must return to court in December to face a charge of assault with a weapon.

He was let go from the Roughriders in April 2017 after he was arrested for assault related to an alleged domestic dispute, but he was found not guilty.

However, then-commissioner Jeffrey Orridge said the CFL would not allow any other team in the league to sign him.

(CJME, The Canadian Press)