Former Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Kacy Rodgers II is among the cuts at New York Jets camp as the club finalizes their roster for the coming season.

Rodgers agreed to a deal with the Jets in February after two seasons with the Roughriders. He appeared in 15 games as a Rider in 2017, recording one interception and 42 tackles.

Rodgers is the son of Jets’ defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers, who has been on head coach Todd Bowles’ staff for the past three seasons.

He is one of many former CFL standouts to appear in NFL camps this summer, including wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (Minnesota Vikings), Jonathon Mincy (Chicago Bears) and linebacker Kenny Ladler (Washington Redskins).

The 26-year-old played collegiately at Miami and is a native of Southlake, Texas.