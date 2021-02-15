44m ago
Three-time Pro Bowl WR Jackson dead at 38
Former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson has died at the age of 38, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson has died at the age of 38, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.
The three-time Pro Bowler was found dead on Monday at the Homewood Suites hotel in Brandon, FL.
HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38, was found deceased on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Homewood Suites in Brandon. pic.twitter.com/OZ8QwKakLw— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 15, 2021
A native of Colorado Springs, CO, Jackson spent 12 seasons in the NFL from 2005 to 2016 with the San Diego Chargers and Buccaneers.
Jackson recorded six 1,000-yard-plus receiving seasons, including a career-high 1,384 on 2012 with the Bucs. That same year, he averaged a league-high 19.2 yards per reception.
A product of Northern Colorado, Jackson was a second-round choice in 2005.
An investigation into Jackson's death is underway.