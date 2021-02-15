Former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson has died at the age of 38, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

The three-time Pro Bowler was found dead on Monday at the Homewood Suites hotel in Brandon, FL.

HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38, was found deceased on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Homewood Suites in Brandon. pic.twitter.com/OZ8QwKakLw — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 15, 2021

A native of Colorado Springs, CO, Jackson spent 12 seasons in the NFL from 2005 to 2016 with the San Diego Chargers and Buccaneers.

Jackson recorded six 1,000-yard-plus receiving seasons, including a career-high 1,384 on 2012 with the Bucs. That same year, he averaged a league-high 19.2 yards per reception.

A product of Northern Colorado, Jackson was a second-round choice in 2005.

An investigation into Jackson's death is underway.