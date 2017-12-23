Former Stamps secondary coach Carter in mix for Als job

Former Calgary Stampeders secondary coach Khalil Carter could be added to Mike Sherman's coaching staff with the Montreal Alouettes, possibly as defensive coordinator.

Hearing that former Calgary secondary coach Khalil Carter is in the mix for the Montreal defensive staff, possibly DC. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 24, 2017

TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor reported Carter is in the mix for the Alouettes' defensive staff, possibly as the team's new defensive coordinator.

The Stampeders chose not to renew Carter's contract after last season. He had been the team's secondary coach the past three seasons.

Carter played for the Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts from 2005-2008.