Former Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista said Wednesday that while he has worked on his arm this off-season, he's not focused on trying to return to the MLB as a two-way player.

The 39-year-old told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that videos posted by former teammate Marcus Stroman created speculation he could come back into the league as a pitcher, but his focus remains on offence. If the opportunity to pitch and hit presented itself, though, Bautista said he wouldn't say no.

“I’ve never stated that it was my plan or desire to make it to the big leagues as a big league pitcher… That being said, I was working out with Stroman all off-season,“ Bautista said. “He’s local to Tampa. He’s my really good friend, he needed a throwing partner, and I just got on his program to help him out and have fun with it. He since has posted a few pictures and videos of me going through the routine with him, which has led to a lot of speculation — needless to say. I’m a hitter… I would entertain an opportunity to get back to the big leagues as a hitter.

“If somebody calls me and says, ’Hey, you want to be a two-way guy?’ I’d be a fool to say no. That’s kind of the way I look at it.“

Pump the brakes on @JoeyBats19 making a return to the majors on the mound. pic.twitter.com/2cTL76p82X — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) April 23, 2020

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported last month that Bautista had "spent this winter working out as a pitcher in hopes of returning as a two-way player."

"I've seen video of Jose Bautista throwing a bullpen session. Couldn't tell the velocity, but one source said he can run his fastball up to 94. His slider had legitimate tilt -- threw a short one and a bigger bender. [Stroman] said in January he could pitch in a big league bullpen," Passan tweeted.

"Facts!" Stroman tweeted in response to Passan's report.

"My bro [Jose Bautista] is nasty on the mound. We been working working. All jokes aside, this man can pitch in a big league bullpen. I’ll put my word on it!" Stroman tweeted in January.

Baustista last appeared in an MLB game on Sept. 30 of 2018 with the Philadelphia Phillies. After his tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays ended a year earlier, Bautista bounced around quite a bit in 2018, starting the season with the Atlanta Braves before moving on to the New York Mets and finally ending the season with the Phillies.

In 122 combined games, the now 39-year-old hit .203 with 13 home runs and 48 runs driven in. He hit .203 with 23 homers the season before with Toronto.

Whether or not he makes it back to the majors, Bautista will be remembered for his run with the Blue Jays from 2010 to 2016 where he hit a combined total of 249 homers and led the team to two consecutive American League Championship Series appearances in 2015 and 2016.