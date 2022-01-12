Former Toronto FC midfielder Jay Chapman has signed with Scotland's Dundee FC.

Dundee, not to be confused with Dundee United, says the move is subject to international clearance and work permit. The club, founded in 1893, currently stands 11th in the 12-team Scottish top flight at 4-12-4.

The 28-year-old Toronto native has won three caps for Canada.

Chapman began his youth career in the TFC academy before attending Michigan State University where he was named a first team all-American and Big Ten Midfielder of the Year in 2014.

Toronto signed Chapman as a homegrown player in January 2015 after three seasons with Michigan State where he appeared in 63 matches, scoring 12 goals and added 15 assists.

He made 88 appearances for Toronto with six goals and five assists, before being traded to Inter Miami in November 2019 in exchange for US$100,000 in general allocation money.

Chapman appeared in 33 regular-season matches for Miami over the last two season. Miami declined his contract option last November.

