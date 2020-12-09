TSN's Jack believes Beckham should be off of MLS’ top 25 players of all-time

Former Toronto FC stars Dwayne De Rosario and Sebastian Giovinco were among the MLS' 25 Greatest revealed on Wednesday as part of the league's 25th anniversary celebration.

De Rosario, who spent four seasons during his 16-year MLS career with Toronto FC, was the lone Canadian to crack the list.

Major League Soccer nominated 137 players originally, with the nomination committee looking for players who accomplished one or more of the following as an MLS player:

Received multiple league-wide individual honors such as: Best XI, Most Valuable Player, Golden Boot, Defender/Goalkeeper of the Year, All-Star selections

Won major team trophies such as: MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield, U.S. Open Cup, international club competitions

Made extraordinary off-field contributions or impact

Ranked among the all-time leaders in key statistical areas

The 25 players named Wednesday were not ranked. The list below is in alphabetical order.

Jeff Agoos

Kyle Beckerman

David Beckham

Carlos Bocanegra

Dwayne De Rosario

Clint Dempsey

Landon Donovan

Marco Etcheverry

Robin Fraser

Sebastian Giovinco

Kevin Hartman

Cobi Jones

Robbie Keane

Chad Marshall

Josef Martinez

Tony Meola

Jaime Moreno

Eddie Pope

Preki

Steve Ralston

Nick Rimando

Carlos Valderrama

Diego Valeri

Chris Wondolowski

Bradley Wright-Phillips