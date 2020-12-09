28m ago
De Rosario, Giovinco among MLS' 25 Greatest
Former Toronto FC stars Dwayne De Rosario and Sebastian Giovinco were among the MLS' 25 Greatest revealed on Wednesday as part of the league's 25th anniversary celebration. De Rosario, who spent four seasons during his 16-year career with Toronto FC, was the lone Canadian to crack the list.
TSN.ca Staff
TSN's Jack believes Beckham should be off of MLS’ top 25 players of all-time
Former Toronto FC stars Dwayne De Rosario and Sebastian Giovinco were among the MLS' 25 Greatest revealed on Wednesday as part of the league's 25th anniversary celebration.
De Rosario, who spent four seasons during his 16-year MLS career with Toronto FC, was the lone Canadian to crack the list.
Major League Soccer nominated 137 players originally, with the nomination committee looking for players who accomplished one or more of the following as an MLS player:
Received multiple league-wide individual honors such as: Best XI, Most Valuable Player, Golden Boot, Defender/Goalkeeper of the Year, All-Star selections
Won major team trophies such as: MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield, U.S. Open Cup, international club competitions
Made extraordinary off-field contributions or impact
Ranked among the all-time leaders in key statistical areas
The 25 players named Wednesday were not ranked. The list below is in alphabetical order.
Jeff Agoos
Kyle Beckerman
David Beckham
Carlos Bocanegra
Dwayne De Rosario
Clint Dempsey
Landon Donovan
Marco Etcheverry
Robin Fraser
Sebastian Giovinco
Kevin Hartman
Cobi Jones
Robbie Keane
Chad Marshall
Josef Martinez
Tony Meola
Jaime Moreno
Eddie Pope
Preki
Steve Ralston
Nick Rimando
Carlos Valderrama
Diego Valeri
Chris Wondolowski
Bradley Wright-Phillips