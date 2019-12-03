1h ago
Former Leafs, Flames F Stajan retires
Matt Stajan has retired from pro hockey following 14 seasons in the NHL. The 35-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., had 413 points (146 goals, 267 assists) in 1,003 career NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.
The Canadian Press
Inside the Swedish inside joke about Leafs rookie Engvall
TORONTO — Matt Stajan has retired from pro hockey following 14 seasons in the NHL.
The 35-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., had 413 points (146 goals, 267 assists) in 1,003 career NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.
A centre, Stajan finished his career last season with EHC Red Bull Munich, which became the first German club to win a berth in the final of the Champions Hockey League.
Off the ice, Stajan has had deep ties to Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre following the death of his first-born child, Emerson, shortly after birth in 2014.
The hospital has renamed one of its emergency pods to honour Emerson and the Emerson Stajan Foundation also has been created.
"As a kid growing up in Mississauga ... it was my dream to one day play in the NHL," Stajan said in a statement. "To have had this dream come true, and have been able to play the sport that I love so much for so many years, is something I feel extremely fortunate and grateful for. The memories that I have made will truly last a lifetime."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.