The Los Angeles Clippers have reached an agreement with forward Patrick Patterson on a one-year deal worth $2.3 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Drafted 14th overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, Patterson most recently played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 3.6 points in 63 games last season.

The 30-year-old native of Washington, D.C. has spent parts of nine NBA seasons with the Rockets, Thunder, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. Patterson was a member of the Raptors between 2013-17, appearing in 273 games including 41 playoff games.

Patterson joins another former Raptor, Kawhi Leonard, as new members of the Clippers.