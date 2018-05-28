Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping announced his retirement from mixed martial arts on Monday, bringing to an end one of the most successful careers in UFC history.

On his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping attributed the decision to problems with his sight that have worsened since his last bout.

“It ain’t worth it,” Bisping said on the podcast. “What else am I going to do? I won the belt, I’ve had tons of wins. I’ve done everything I set out to achieve.”

Bisping originally suffered a detached retina in a 2013 bout against Vitor Belfort after taking a kick to the face.

There had been rumours of a possible retirement fight especially leading up to cards that took place in London two months ago and Liverpool last week.

The 39-year-old retires from the UFC with the most fights (29) and tied for the most wins (20) in promotional history.

Bisping captured the UFC middleweight title at UFC 199, when, on two-week’s notice, he stepped in to face Luke Rockhold in the main event and earned a first round KO victory.

After a successful title defence against Dan Henderson at UFC 204, Bisping dropped the title to Canadian Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217.

His final fight was another short notice bout, a first round KO loss to Kelvin Gastelum, just 21 days after losing the belt.

Bisping won The Ultimate Fighter 3 with a TKO victory over Josh Haynes in June of 2016