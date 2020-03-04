MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Retirement did not last long for former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard, who will play for the United Soccer League team that he co-owns.

The 40-year-old former Everton standout announced Wednesday that he will be on the field this season for Memphis in the second-tier USL League Championship, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval. He retired last October at the end of the MLS season, his last with the Colorado Rapids.

“Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown," Howard said in a statement. "The desire to win continues to drive me. I love to play, and I love to compete. This gives me the opportunity to do both.”

In addition to being a non-controlling owner, Howard already was sporting director.

Howard has played 21 years in professional soccer, including 13 seasons in the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton. He was Premier League goalkeeper of the year in 2004 while with Manchester United. He played the past four seasons with Colorado in MLS and was with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars between 1998 and 2003. .

He made 121 appearances with the U.S. national team and was in goal at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

___

___