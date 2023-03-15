WASHINGTON — Former Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson is back in Major League Soccer, this time as an assistant coach with D.C. United.

The 46-year-old Welshman spent the last two seasons in Australia in charge of the Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle United Jets.

“Carl is an experienced MLS coach who has a great understanding of the league, both as a player and coach,” D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney said in a statement. “He’s already added a lot of value to the coaching side and his knowledge and experience will be a great addition to our backroom staff.”

Robinson was head coach of the Whitecaps from 2014 to 2018, compiling a record of 77-73-49.

As a player, Robinson started his career in England in the Wolves academy, working his way to the first team in 1995. He went on to play 179 matches across six seasons with Wolves in the English second tier before joining Portsmouth in 2002.

Robinson had loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Walsall, Rotherham United and Sheffield United, eventually moving full time to Sunderland.

Robinson moved to Norwich City in 2006 before coming to MLS with Toronto FC in 2007 for its inaugural season. He was named TFC player of the year in 2007 and 2008 seasons before being traded in 2010 to the New York Red Bulls, where he transitioned into a player-coach role.

Robinson won 52 caps for Wales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2023.