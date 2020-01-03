Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Jonathan Kongbo has signed a deal for next season with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

The 23-year-old Canadian announced the deal on Instagram, writing "Humbled and READY to get to work. Thank You GOD for all the ups and downs. The real work is ahead #49ers #2020vision"

The Blue Bombers released Kongbo in early December to pursue NFL opportunities after one season with the club. Winnipeg drafted Kongbo fifth overall in the 2019 CFL Draft.

"When we selected Jonathan in (the) CFL draft, he chose to sign with our organization rather than wait a season to continue training," Bombers GM Kyle Walters said in a statement at the time. "This agreement came with the understanding that if he received any NFL interest, we would work with him to help him pursue those interests.

"Jonathan is a great young man and deserves the opportunity to explore all avenues in his career. We wish him the best and certainly will welcome his return if nothing comes to fruition in this regard."

The Tennessee product played in 12 games for the Bombers last season, recording 12 tackles and a sack.