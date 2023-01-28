Former WNBA MVP Candace Parker has announced on her Instagram page that she is signing with the Las Vegas Aces.

The seven-time All-Star averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game with the Chicago Sky last season.

The St. Louis, Miss, native was drafted with the first pick out of Tennessee in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, spending 13 seasons with the team that included five All-Star appearances, two MVP awards (2008, 2013) and one championship (2016), before leaving as a free agent in 2021 to join the Sky, where she won her second title in 2021 to go along two more All-Star nods.

The 36-year old was named WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2008, Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, and made the All-WNBA First Team seven times.

Parker's accolades also include leading the league in rebounds three times (2008-2010), WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2013), three All-WNBA Second team appearances and WNBA Finals MVP in 2016.