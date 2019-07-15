A Olympic gold medalist in 1984, Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker has died.

The 55-year-old boxer was struck and killed by a car near his home in Virginia Beach, VA late Sunday night, police said.

"I guess he was wearing dark clothes, the road was dark and the driver didn't see him," Devon Whitaker, his youngest son, told The Virginian Pilot.

Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene for police.

"I can't really say how I'm feeling because I'm feeling shocked," the younger Whitaker said. "I'm still trying to process everything that's going on. But he was a cool guy."

A four-time world champion who fought at lightweight and welterweight, Whitaker was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006 and was Ring Magazine's Boxer of the Year in 1989.

Whitaker defeated Puerto Rico's Luis Ortiz in the gold-medal fight, 5-0, to claim the lightweight crown at the Los Angeles Olympics.

Born in Norfolk, VA, Whitaker amassed a 40-4-1-1 record over his 17-year pro career.

Whitaker fought the likes of Roger Mayweather, Julio Cesar Chavez, Felix Trinidad and Oscar de la Hoya.

He retired in 2001 following a fourth-round TKO loss to Carlos Bojorquez in 2001. Following his retirement, Whitaker became a trainer whose charges included former world champion Zab Judah.