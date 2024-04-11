Formula E hits Italy for 2024 Misano E-Prix

Formula E heads past the one third mark of Season 10 with a first trip to Italy's Adriatic Coast and the Misano World Circuit for the Misano E-Prix – a round 6 & 7 double-header on April 13-14., with the direction of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title up in the air.

All eyes will be on the adapted Misano World Circuit to deliver even more exciting racing to Formula E fans in the grandstands and around the world.

For Mahindra Racing’s Edoardo Mortara, this race holds special significance: The Italian-Swiss-French driver will be eager to perform well in front of a home crowd, especially after his promising performance in Tokyo.

Eyes will also be on Mitch Evans, arguably the most successful Formula E driver in Italy, with an impressive four wins in Rome. Alongside his current teammate Nick Cassidy, Evans secured a 1-2 finish for the Jaguar powertrain last year in Italy at the Rome E-Prix, and so will no doubt be feeling the pressure of maintaining their “ones to beat” track record.

Max Günther will arrive at Misano fresh off his most recent victory, aiming to capitalise on his momentum and thrill fans with another stellar performance for Maserati MSG Racing on their home Italian soil. Meanwhile, Oliver Rowland enters the race weekend looking to extend his impressive streak of podium finishes, seeking a fourth consecutive top-three finish. With his consistent form, Rowland is a force to be reckoned with heading into the Misano World Circuit.

With the title race wide open, Pascal Wehrlein will also be pushing the limits to sustain his momentum and secure a more comfortable lead in the standings.

The 2024 Misano E-Prix starts at 15:00 local time on both Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14.

STILL TOO SOON TO CALL: THE STORY OF SEASON 10

In Formula E’s milestone 10th year, fans have already witnessed a flurry of excitement and unpredictability. Pascal Wehrlein dominated in Mexico City, securing TAG Heuer Porsche’s sixth victory. Reigning World Champion, Jake Dennis, secured a masterful win in Diriyah for Andretti Formula E Team, while Jaguar TCS Racing’s Nick Cassidy made a stunning Saudi Arabian debut for his new team with a victory in the second part of the double-header. Sam Bird broke his winless streak in São Paulo by clinching NEOM McLaren’s first-ever Formula E race win, and Max Günther triumphed on the streets of Tokyo. With five different winners from five teams in five races, the title fight is still up in the air.

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gears up for its sixth and seventh rounds, the current driver standings are as follows: Round 1 winner Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche leads the pack with an impressive streak of 16 consecutive races with points. Close behind is Nick Cassidy from Jaguar TCS Racing and Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team after his consistent podium finishes.

Reigning World Champion, Jake Dennis, from Andretti Formula E Team follows closely in fourth place, with Max Günther of Maserati MSG Racing rounding out the top five.

Behind the front-runners, eight different teams are currently featured in the Driver’s Championship top 10.

SCHEDULE: WHERE, WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM THE 2024 MISANO E-PRIX

Live Canadian coverage on TSN

Saturday, April 13

Qualifying – 4 am ET

Misano E-Prix Round 6 – 8 am ET

Sunday, April 14