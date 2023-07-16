Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Formula E team) created Formula E history in the second race of the Hankook Rome E-Prix to reclaim the lead in the fight for the world title with just two races remaining. The Briton conquered every opponent in Rome on his way to claiming the first grand slam of the GEN3 era: Julius Bär Pole Position, TAG Heuer Fastest Lap and the race win while leading every lap of the race.

In another dramatic race on the scorching streets of the Eternal City and following the biggest crash ever in a Formula E race yesterday, Dennis was again able to keep himself out of a disaster that struck his closest title rivals Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) and Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) close behind him on just the second lap of the race.

As Cassidy prepared to take on Dennis for the lead into the braking zone at the infamous Turn 7, Evans lost the rear of his Jaguar in the compression, clipped the leader's Andretti and launched spectacularly over the top of Cassidy's Envision Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 6.

The airborne incident again demonstrated the resilience of the GEN3 race car in its first season of competition in Formula E just a day after the multi-car shunt – and highlights the uniquely intense, high-risk nature of the series as drivers battle on city streets between walls without track limits.

It was another huge moment in the battle for the Drivers' title and Dennis took full advantage. Evans' damage proved terminal after he limped back to the pits while Cassidy could only recover to finish in 14th and outside of crucial points for the Kiwi who started the race leading the title fight by five points over Dennis.

From there, Dennis looked assured and was able to dominate the race to finish three seconds ahead of Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) in second. Nato himself fought valiantly to hold off Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing) for the duration despite suffering early damage to his front wing.

That was the first lights-to-flag victory of the GEN3 era, and only the fourth ’grand slam’ in Formula E’s 114-race history. One of those previous grand slams was achieved by Dennis and the only driver to have achieved more than one in Formula E history. Meanwhile, more than 26,000 attended the Rome double-header race weekend to experience the non-stop world class motorsport entertainment.

The result means Dennis takes a 24-point advantage over Cassidy going into the season finale double-header in London - home soil and a circuit where he has won twice. Evans is 44 points back in third, while Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) retains a slim mathematical hope, 49 points shy of top spot.

Envision Racing lead the way in the Teams' table by 14 points over TAG Heuer Porsche while Jaguar TCS Racing lien in third with 228 points.

As both races in Rome proved – anything can happen in Formula E, and the final weekend of the season is sure to feature more twists and turns as the championship battle reaches its exciting climax.