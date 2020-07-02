TORONTO – As the home of auto racing in Canada, TSN has F1® fans buckled in for the return of exclusive live coverage of the 2020 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ™. Canada Sports Leader’s multi-platform coverage features practice, qualifying, and live race content, encompassing the eight Grands Prix of the restarted season, beginning Sunday, July 5 at 9:05 a.m. ET on TSN with the AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX. TSN’s complete F1 broadcast schedule is available here.

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX action begins on TSN with practice tomorrow (Friday, July 3) at 8:45 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday, July 4 at 8:55 a.m. ET. Race day airs Sunday, July 5 at 9:05 a.m. ET on TSN. F1 races on TSN feature Sky Sports’ extensive F1 broadcast coverage with pre and post-race content. The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX is highlighted by the performance of Canadians Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi.

TSN’s F1 coverage is also available live and on demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. French-language coverage is available on RDS and the RDS app.

TSN delivers pre-race and post-race coverage for every race on the F1® calendar, including lead-in coverage, race coverage, and post-race coverage. The network also delivers eight bonus feeds throughout practices, qualifying and the race available on TSN.ca and the TSN app. As announced earlier this season, Bell Media’s sports networks continue to be the Canadian home of Formula 1 through the 2024 season.