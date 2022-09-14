KITCHENER, Ontario—Mathematically speaking, there are 13 golfers still in the running for PGA TOUR Canada’s top prize, the Fortinet Cup. The season-long points title is up for grabs as the circuit wraps up its 2022 campaign with the Fortinet Cup Championship this week at the visually stunning and challenging Deer Ridge Golf Club.

Besides 600 Fortinet Cup points and $40,500 to the tournament winner, the overall points champion will earn Player of the Year honors, 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership, a $25,000 bonus—courtesy of Fortinet—and a playing spot in the PGA TOUR’s 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Players ranking second through fifth when Sunday night arrives earn 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status, and those finishing sixth through 10th are able to skip all stages of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Qualifying Tournament and move directly to the finals, set for Savannah, Georgia, in early November. The top-60 Fortinet Cup players will all retain their 2023 PGA TOUR Canada playing privileges.

“A lot of things can happen on this golf course,” said Jake Knapp, who enters the final event as the points leader and thus controls his own fate. “It’s going to be one of those weeks again where you really just have to stay patient and hit good golf shots.”

Obviously, there is plenty on the line.

“There are a lot of guys who are fighting not only to get into the top five, or into that No. 1 spot, but also in the top 10, the top 20,” Knapp continued. “So, there’s a lot at stake this week and everyone wants to play well. It’s going to be a high-pressure week.”

Play in the limited, 58-player field begins Thursday and concludes Sunday.

“I think it’s going to be quite the challenge,” said Wil Bateman, who trails Knapp by just 40 points is tied for second with two-time tournament winner Noah Goodwin. Bateman, the Edmonton native agrees with Knapp. “I think staying patient is going to be huge.”

Deer Ridge, he added, requires it.

“There are going to be times out there where there’s some adversity,” Bateman said. “There’s no doubt it’s not a course where you can go out and fire at pins and shoot 25-under par. It’s just not going to be that way.”

Ryan Gerard, one of 13 competitors within 600 points of the lead, currently holding down the fifth position, 249 points behind Knapp, expects the 58 players who qualified this week to “own up to it and go get it.” “These are the best of the guys who separated themselves all year,” he said.

Gerard, though, isn’t thinking too much about any added pressure associated with such a motivated field. “I just want to go play golf and feel everything will take care of itself. But at some point, you do know you have a job next year on the line, moving up and chasing your dream. That’s really cool, and I feel like I put in a lot of effort, a lot of prep work in the last—how many, weeks, months, years?—and I think I’m going to go out there and do what I do best and see how it stacks up at the end of the week.”

DATES: September 15-18, 2022

OFFICIAL NAME: Fortinet Cup Championship

HASHTAGS: #FortinetCup, #FortinetCupChampionship

SCHEDULE: 11th of 11 official events of the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season

VENUE: Deer Ridge Golf Club

PAR/YARDS: 70 (35-35), 6,584 yards

POINTS LIST: Winner earns 600 points

PURSE MONEY: (Canadian) $225,000 (winner claims Canadian $40,500)

CUT: None

The season-long points chase mirrors the competitive structure of the points-based competitions on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Fortinet Cup Standings Rank Player Points 1 Jake Knapp (U.S.) 1,094 T2 Wil Bateman (Canada) 1,054 T2 Noah Goodwin (U.S.) 1,054 4 Scott Stevens (U.S.) 972 5 Ryan Gerard (U.S.) 845 6 Danny Walker (U.S.) 743 7 Brian Carlson (U.S.) 679 8 Thomas Walsh (U.S.) 669 9 Ian Holt (U.S.) 666 10 Joe Highsmith (U.S.) 663

TITLE SPONSOR: Fortinet

BENEFITING CHARITIES: The Corey and Malory Conners Family Fund

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, September 15 First Round

Friday, September 16 Second Round

Saturday, September 17 Third Round

Sunday, September 18 Final Round

FIELD OVERVIEW

SIZE: 58 players

COUNTRY BREAKDOWN: Canada (9), China (1), France (1), Mexico (1), United States (45), Zimbabwe (1).

LAST PGA TOUR CANADA TOURNAMENT: Noah Goodwin edged Scott Stevens for the BCGolf Championship two weeks ago in Kelowna, British Columbia. It was Goodwin’s second title of the season, making him the only multiple-tournament champion in 2022.

PGA TOUR CANADA ALUMNI: With back-to-back PGA TOUR wins during the 2021-22 season, 2013 graduate Tony Finau has improved to No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest-ranked current former PGA TOUR Canada player. Since the Tour’s inaugural season of 2013, more than 250 players have graduated to the Korn Ferry Tour, with 45 players accounting for 54 wins. From there, 54 players have moved on to the PGA TOUR, with 14 players accounting for 18 wins. They are Finau, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen, J.J. Spaun, Nick Taylor, C.T. Pan, Talor Gooch, Adam Long, Aaron Wise, Cam Davis, Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey and Sepp Straka. There are currently 10 Canadians on the PGA TOUR.