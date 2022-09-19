KITCHENER, Ontario—On Sunday, the PGA TOUR Canada’s flagship event—the Fortinet Cup Championship—came to a close at Deer Ridge Golf Club, a tournament that brought together world-class golfers to ultimately determine the winner of the Fortinet Cup. Canadian Wil Bateman won the Fortinet Cup and captured Player of the Year honors by 537 points over American Jake Knapp, thanks, in part, to Bateman’s victory in the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship.

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, hosted the Tour’s 2022 season-ending tournament and also sponsored the Fortinet Cup, as the Tour moved from tracking player performance via the money list to a points-based competition. As the first year of this partnership with Fortinet concluded, the collaboration has been nothing but a success as the top players on the Fortinet Cup standings and top cybersecurity leaders came together at this culminating tournament.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic that prohibited PGA TOUR Canada from contesting tournaments, the Tour returned to competition in 2022 to what has been a successful eighth season since the Tour’s inception in 2013. PGA TOUR Canada Executive Director Scott Pritchard knows how difficult the season would have been without Fortinet as a partner. The 72-hole Fortinet Cup Championship ultimately played a significant role in Bateman winning the Fortinet Cup, a prize indicative of season-long supremacy.

“We felt very confident as we returned to a full slate of tournaments, but there was certainly some trepidation. Knowing Fortinet, the leading cybersecurity vendor in Canada, was there with us every step of the way, helping make this year’s tournament an even greater success than we could have hoped for,” Pritchard said. “Now, with our full schedule completed, all of us associated with PGA TOUR Canada can look back and see how successful this Tour has been and what the Fortinet-PGA TOUR Canada partnership has meant to the growth and development of the Tour.”

“Fortinet and PGA TOUR Canada have a shared commitment to driving excellence and positive experiences, which we were able to truly realize this week through the Fortinet Cup Championship,” said Marc Asturias, VP of Marketing and Government Vertical, Latin America and Canada at Fortinet. “As the largest cybersecurity vendor in Canada, it’s important for us to secure our customers and partners, but also help secure the future of Canada through our corporate social responsibility initiatives by donating proceeds from the Fortinet Cup Championship to local nonprofit organizations and the local community, as well as through cybersecurity education programs that Fortinet has opened to the public.”

“PGA TOUR Canada is thrilled with Fortinet’s commitment to the local community and to the players who are making golf their careers,” Pritchard added. “What Fortinet is doing to enhance what these players are trying to accomplish cannot be overstated. At the same time, Fortinet is allowing the Tour to continue to leave a large charitable footprint wherever we play.”

The Fortinet Cup Championship supported four local charities—Waterloo Regional Track 3 Ski School, Pride Stables, Independent Living Centre of Waterloo Region and Nutrition for Learning—and charitable giving is a significant component of PGA TOUR Canada’s operation. Since PGA TOUR Canada began in 2013, it has raised $5.4 million for charities, primarily in Canada.

